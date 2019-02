23 January 2019 1:08 AM

Guest: Chadleigh Gowar, Bassist, Composer and Producer Host: Sara-Jayne King, Late Nights Topic: Extra Bits: Chadleigh Gowar Chadleigh Gowar super talented bassist, composer and producer hails from Hanover Park in Cape Town and started playing the bass guitar from the age of 11. He is ESP Young Legends 2019 top 5 finalist