24 January 2019 12:50 AM

Guest: Chloe Clark, Musician Host: Sara-Jayne King, Late Nights Topic: The Profile: Chloe Clark Chloe Clark was just 11 years old when she joined her first band - she went on to study music at the University of KZN and since then has appeared twice on Idols, once on The Voice and she’s even sung back up for Irish heartthrob Ronan Keating. She recently released her latest album She Encountered Wonderland