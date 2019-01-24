CapeTalk Podcast

The Profile: Chloe Clark


Guest: Chloe Clark, Musician Host: Sara-Jayne King, Late Nights Topic: The Profile: Chloe Clark Chloe Clark was just 11 years old when she joined her first band - she went on to study music at the University of KZN and since then has appeared twice on Idols, once on The Voice and she’s even sung back up for Irish heartthrob Ronan Keating. She recently released her latest album She Encountered Wonderland

BackaBuddy Platform Campaign

BackaBuddy Platform Campaign

24 January 2019 12:59 AM
Open Streets-Flash Mob for body positivity

Open Streets-Flash Mob for body positivity

24 January 2019 12:03 AM
How to Start the Process of Learning to Forgive

How to Start the Process of Learning to Forgive

23 January 2019 11:49 PM
Extra Bits: Chadleigh Gowar

Extra Bits: Chadleigh Gowar

23 January 2019 1:08 AM
Profile: The History Of Big Issue in SA

Profile: The History Of Big Issue in SA

23 January 2019 12:42 AM
De-Cluttering your life with James Smal

De-Cluttering your life with James Smal

23 January 2019 12:03 AM
The Importance of Having an Up To Date Will

The Importance of Having an Up To Date Will

22 January 2019 11:40 PM
Profile: Ami Williams

Profile: Ami Williams

22 January 2019 1:17 AM
The Fringe: Dry January

The Fringe: Dry January

22 January 2019 12:41 AM
Features
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Winter rains see Cape dam levels rise to 70%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back! Play online to enter now!
Events
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
Bottomless Coffee Band at Backsberg
Bottomless Coffee Band at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
Beatenberg at Backsberg
Beatenberg at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
Shortstraw at Backsberg
Shortstraw at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
EWN Headlines
Solidarity welcomes ruling in Schweizer-Reneke teacher's case
Solidarity welcomes ruling in Schweizer-Reneke teacher's case

The Labour Court found it was unlawful for Elana Barkhuizen to be suspended from the North West school which is embroiled in allegations of racism.
Lawyer wants answers after Vlakfontein murder accused's death
Lawyer wants answers after Vlakfontein murder accused's death

According to police, Ernest Mabaso hanged himself last week while in custody.
Maimane apologises to Esidimeni families over DA billboard
Maimane apologises to Esidimeni families over DA billboard

The billboard lists the names of Esidimeni victims along with those who lost their lives in Marikana and in pit toilets under the heading 'The ANC is Killing US'.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us