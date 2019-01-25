CapeTalk Podcast

The Profile: Embrace The Change workshop


Guest: Zayaan Tommy, Graphic Designer, Video and Sound Editor and Founder – Blueming Light Host: Sara-Jayne King, Late Nights Topic: The Profile: Embrace The Change workshop

25 January 2019 1:09 AM
The Help: Questions About Sex You Were Afraid to Ask

24 January 2019 11:50 PM
Open Forum: Question on why was the teacher suspended from first place

24 January 2019 11:33 PM
BackaBuddy Platform Campaign

24 January 2019 12:59 AM
The Profile: Chloe Clark

24 January 2019 12:50 AM
Open Streets-Flash Mob for body positivity

24 January 2019 12:03 AM
How to Start the Process of Learning to Forgive

23 January 2019 11:49 PM
Extra Bits: Chadleigh Gowar

23 January 2019 1:08 AM
Profile: The History Of Big Issue in SA

23 January 2019 12:42 AM
State Capture Inquiry
Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
#WaterWatch
Winter rains see Cape dam levels rise to 70%. Find out more about how to save water.
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!
The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back! Play online to enter now!
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg
Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
Bottomless Coffee Band at Backsberg
Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
Beatenberg at Backsberg
Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
Shortstraw at Backsberg
Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
Kganyago sees no reason for a Moody's rating downgrade
Moody’s is the last of the top three ratings firms to have Pretoria’s long-term foreign-currency debt at investment grade.
Diepkloof Food Lover's Market could reopen soon after rat incident
The retailer came under fire this month when a video emerged showing a rat eating from a display tray in the fresh food section.

SA aims to deepen defence procurement cooperation with India
President Cyril Ramaphosa says defence procurement is one of the areas that government is extending cooperation with India.

