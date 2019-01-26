26 January 2019 6:17 AM

Guest: Stephan Fereira, Host: Jeremy van Wyk, Weekend Early Topic: Charity Begins With Me Every week Stephan Fereira provides over a thousand children and mothers with food, clothing, necessities for newborns, pads for girls, toys and providing a sanctuary for these people. He is also the man who has been diagnosed with leukemia again, going through chemo, bone marrow biopsies and fighting every single day to stay alive to help others!"