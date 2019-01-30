30 January 2019 12:44 AM

Guests: Sylvia Vollenhoven, Journalist, filmmaker, playwright, and author and Lesle Jansen Indigenous lawyer Director of Natural Justice’s Cape Town Hub and Director of their Programme on Governance of Lands & Natural Resources. Host: Sara-Jayne King, Late Nights Topic: The Profile: Rooibos Restitution Screening of “Rooibos Restitution,” a film which captures the struggle to get recognition as the traditional knowledge holder to the uses of Rooibos, the Wupperthal Community. A documentary