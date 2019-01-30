CapeTalk Podcast

The Fringe: Reborn Babies


Guest: Reborner Luisa Da Silva, Babies Reborn Host: Sara-Jayne King, Late Nights Topic: The Fringe: Reborn Babies The process of creating a reborn doll is referred to as reborning and the doll artists are referred to as reborners. Reborn dolls are also known as lifelike dolls or reborn baby dolls. The hobby of creating reborn baby dolls began in the early 1990s when doll enthusiasts wanted more realistic dolls.

Rooibos Restitution

Rooibos Restitution

30 January 2019 12:44 AM
Konmari consultant in SA Kate Dones Lambridis

Konmari consultant in SA Kate Dones Lambridis

30 January 2019 12:28 AM
Getting the Most out of Tax-Free Savings Accounts

Getting the Most out of Tax-Free Savings Accounts

30 January 2019 12:06 AM
The Profile: The Jeodhouse Band

The Profile: The Jeodhouse Band

29 January 2019 12:52 AM
Dr’s Surgery: Q & A with Dr. Charl: What’s stage 3 lymphoma?

Dr’s Surgery: Q & A with Dr. Charl: What’s stage 3 lymphoma?

29 January 2019 12:05 AM
Planting Seeds in South Africa's youth

Planting Seeds in South Africa's youth

27 January 2019 6:05 AM
Community Yoga in Athlone

Community Yoga in Athlone

27 January 2019 5:52 AM
Producing Clothes ethically: Art Club and friends

Producing Clothes ethically: Art Club and friends

27 January 2019 5:08 AM
How To photograph disasters and terrorist attacks ethically

How To photograph disasters and terrorist attacks ethically

27 January 2019 4:42 AM
Features
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Winter rains see Cape dam levels rise to 70%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back! Play online to enter now!
Events
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
Bottomless Coffee Band at Backsberg
Bottomless Coffee Band at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
Beatenberg at Backsberg
Beatenberg at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
Shortstraw at Backsberg
Shortstraw at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
EWN Headlines
Former Bosasa CFO testifies about fear of ‘powerful’ boss Gavin Watson
Former Bosasa CFO testifies about fear of ‘powerful’ boss Gavin Watson

Andries van Tonder says Watson would belittle and embarrass people that he had issues with or would no longer do his corrupt bidding.
ANC elections campaigning positive & above board, says Mbalula
ANC elections campaigning positive & above board, says Mbalula

At a briefing earlier on Tuesday, ANC elections head Fikile Mbalula addressed concerns on the governing party’s latest video and the DA’s controversial billboard.

City of JHB gets deadline over non-compliant churches
City of JHB gets deadline over non-compliant churches

The CRL Commission says this has to be tackled as a matter of urgency to ensure that the lives of churchgoers are protected.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us