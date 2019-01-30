30 January 2019 1:06 AM

Guest: Reborner Luisa Da Silva, Babies Reborn Host: Sara-Jayne King, Late Nights Topic: The Fringe: Reborn Babies The process of creating a reborn doll is referred to as reborning and the doll artists are referred to as reborners. Reborn dolls are also known as lifelike dolls or reborn baby dolls. The hobby of creating reborn baby dolls began in the early 1990s when doll enthusiasts wanted more realistic dolls.