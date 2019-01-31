31 January 2019 12:54 AM

Guests: Lelo Kingston Mofokeng, Author – How I survived bullying Host: Sara-Jayne King, Late Nights Topic: The Profile: Lelo Kingston Mofokeng Lelo Kingston Mofokeng is just nine years old but already he’s a published author. He wrote his SECOND book called "How I survived bullying" when he was in grade one at seven years old. Not only did it write the book himself he also drew all the illustrations. It’s no suprise really since according to his Mom Leeyah, Lelo was reading at the age of two and wrote his first book at the age of five.