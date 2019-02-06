6 February 2019 12:24 AM

Guest: Barbara Kemigisa, Ugandan Artist Host: Sara-Jayne King, Late Nights Topic: The Fringe: Using empty ARV bottles to encourage people to take their medicine A Ugandan artist with HIV is using empty ARV bottles to encourage people to take their medicine. Barbara Kemigisa, featured in an exhibition about HIV at the Uganda National Museum, wants her work to promote safe sex and regular testing so people can get early treatment if HIV positive. The artist also collects discarded pill bottles and uses the leftover tablets she finds inside them to create artworks such as her “ARV crown”.