6 February 2019 1:02 AM

Guests: Amy Campbell - Soprano Leah Adams - Alto Morné, Kahts - Bass, Kevin Smuts - Tenor, Daniel Nambassi - Beatboxer. Host: Sara-Jayne King, Late Nights Topic: The Profile: Anecnote Anecnote, best known as the 2017 winners of South Africa's Got Talent, have taken the music scene by storm.. After securing DJ Fresh’s golden buzzer during their SA’s Got Talent audition, this multicultural group continued to win the hearts of South Africans with each of their jaw-dropping performances. Their rendition of Nathi's Nomvula was a clear crowd favorite, both in the competition and on their social media platforms. They have since performed with MiCasa, Beatenberg, Jimmy Nevis to name a few and regularly feature at some of SA’s finest venues, including Cafe Roux and Kirstenbosch Gardens. Anecnote released their first seven track EP entitled Unaccompanied, which is available for download on iTunes.