Building both a personal and business brand


Guest: Lester Philander, Business Consultant Host: Kolosa Madikizela, Overnight Live Topic: Building both a personal and business brand

9 February 2019 2:13 AM
9 February 2019 1:33 AM
9 February 2019 12:56 AM
9 February 2019 12:37 AM
9 February 2019 12:12 AM
8 February 2019 11:54 PM
8 February 2019 12:55 AM
7 February 2019 11:47 PM
7 February 2019 1:10 AM
Features
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
Cape dam levels drop to 60.5. Find out more about how to save water.
Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
Win
If you’re a start-up, small business or entrepreneur, we want to give you a R25 000 office makeover.
Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back! Play online to enter now!
Events
On 24 February, Zolani from Freshlyground will be taking to the stage as part of Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented...
Enjoy a glass of wine while taking in a performance by Bottomless Coffee at Backsberg's 10th annual Picnic Concerts presented by C...
Beatenberg takes to the stage as part of Backsberg's 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by CapeTalk - fun for the whole family!
You don't want to miss Shortstraw at the 10th annual Backsberg Picnic Concerts presented by CapeTalk. Enjoy a glass of wine and gr...
EWN Headlines
The pre-dawn blaze in Rio de Janeiro hit a building that housed players aged 14 to 17, firefighters said.
Speaking on Friday, Maduro said Venezuela's humanitarian crisis has been 'fabricated by Washington' to justify 'intervention' in the South American country.
President Donald Trump has said that he expected a formal announcement as early as next week that the coalition fighting the militants has reclaimed all the territory it previously held.

