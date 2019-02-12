12 February 2019 12:19 AM

Guest: Jonna Hiestand Mendez, Former CIA And Master Of Disguise Host: Sara-Jayne King, Late Nights Topic: The Fringe: Being CIA Agent and Master of Disguise Jonna Hiestand Mendez is a retired CIA intelligence officer with over 25 years of service. When she retired in 1993 she had risen to the position of Chief of Disguise at the CIA. Since that time she has continued her career as a photographer, a consultant/lecturer and an author. She lives with her family and works in her photo studio and the family gallery on their forty-acre farm in rural Maryland.