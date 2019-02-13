Guest: Jason Ward, Drummer and Percussionist Host: Sara-Jayne King, Late Nights Topic: The Profile: Jason Ward Jason Ward the musician hailing from Lotus River, Cape Town. He is the younger brother of Cameron Ward (The late Hugh Masekela guitarist and renowned musician) fell in love with the drums at a tender age. It wasn’t long after that he acquainted himself with the percussions.
