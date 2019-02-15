15 February 2019 12:30 AM

Guest: Siphokazi Mdlankomo, Host – Let’s Eat and Author – My Little Black Recipe Book Host: Sara-Jayne King, Late Nights Topic: The Fringe: From domestic worker to MasterChef Siphokazi grew up in the Eastern Cape in the rural areas of the former Transkei region in Tsolo Village, next to Umtata. Her love for cooking started at an early age, under the guidance of her mother and grandmother, with her fondest memories were helping and watching her mother bake scones on a three-legged pot on an open flame. Siphokazi has been a domestic worker for the past fifteen years but she always honed her cooking skills. In 2014, she decided to enter MasterChef Season 3 and ended up being the much-loved Runner-Up of that season. The experience thought her everything from patience to creativity and respect for every ingredient. She is also a brand ambassador for Pick ‘n Pay as well as Royco and has been selected as one of the SASKO Top Bakers.