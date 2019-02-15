CapeTalk Podcast

From domestic worker to MasterChef


Guest: Siphokazi Mdlankomo, Host – Let’s Eat and Author – My Little Black Recipe Book Host: Sara-Jayne King, Late Nights Topic: The Fringe: From domestic worker to MasterChef Siphokazi grew up in the Eastern Cape in the rural areas of the former Transkei region in Tsolo Village, next to Umtata. Her love for cooking started at an early age, under the guidance of her mother and grandmother, with her fondest memories were helping and watching her mother bake scones on a three-legged pot on an open flame. Siphokazi has been a domestic worker for the past fifteen years but she always honed her cooking skills. In 2014, she decided to enter MasterChef Season 3 and ended up being the much-loved Runner-Up of that season. The experience thought her everything from patience to creativity and respect for every ingredient. She is also a brand ambassador for Pick ‘n Pay as well as Royco and has been selected as one of the SASKO Top Bakers.

The Profile: Darryn Braaf

15 February 2019 12:46 AM
The Help: Talking Sex Toys

15 February 2019 12:15 AM
Selfishness in a relationship

14 February 2019 12:03 AM
The Profile: Jason Ward

13 February 2019 1:11 AM
The Fringe: It’s a stigma attached to HIV/AIDS that kills us

13 February 2019 12:40 AM
Managing Your Parents’ Wealth

12 February 2019 11:56 PM
Extra Bits: Indoni Dance Arts and Leadership Academy

12 February 2019 12:52 AM
The Profile: Caitlin Farmer

12 February 2019 12:45 AM
The Fringe: Being CIA Agent and Master of Disguise

12 February 2019 12:19 AM
