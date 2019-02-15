15 February 2019 12:46 AM

Guest: Darryn Braaf, Violinist Host: Sara-Jayne King, Late Nights Topic: The Profile: Darryn Braaf Darryn is the young and talented multi-instrumentalist hailing from Retreat has been playing the violin for 10 years now. The not so young Darryn is not just a skilled violinist but pianist and flute player as well. This young talent just graduated from Cape Music Institute where he completed his music studies. Darryn has already mesmerized international audiences and spent some time overseas as well.