Guest: Matthew Clayton, Triangle Project Host: Sara-Jayne King, Late Nights Topic: The Fringe: LGBTQI Political Learnership The LGBTIQ Victory Institute and Triangle Project are working to breach the gap identified by local activists and train a new wave of LGBTIQ leaders who are politically active and engaged with their communities. The Leadership Institute is a transformative opportunity for activists to gain theoretical and practical content needed to become political candidates or joining political parties.
Dramatic increase in HIV tests amongst men who have sex with men
