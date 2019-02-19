19 February 2019 12:17 AM

Guest: Matthew Clayton, Triangle Project Host: Sara-Jayne King, Late Nights Topic: The Fringe: LGBTQI Political Learnership The LGBTIQ Victory Institute and Triangle Project are working to breach the gap identified by local activists and train a new wave of LGBTIQ leaders who are politically active and engaged with their communities. The Leadership Institute is a transformative opportunity for activists to gain theoretical and practical content needed to become political candidates or joining political parties.