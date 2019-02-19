CapeTalk Podcast

The Fringe: LGBTQI Political Learnership


Guest: Matthew Clayton, Triangle Project Host: Sara-Jayne King, Late Nights Topic: The Fringe: LGBTQI Political Learnership The LGBTIQ Victory Institute and Triangle Project are working to breach the gap identified by local activists and train a new wave of LGBTIQ leaders who are politically active and engaged with their communities. The Leadership Institute is a transformative opportunity for activists to gain theoretical and practical content needed to become political candidates or joining political parties.

EWN Headlines
Jiba denies trying to help Selebi escape prosecution
Jiba denies trying to help Selebi escape prosecution

Advocate Nomgcobo Jiba started proceedings with a statement, where she welcomed the Mokgoro inquiry as an opportunity to finally address her critics and detractors.
Tito Mboweni issues stern warning to those in illicit cigarette trade
Tito Mboweni issues stern warning to those in illicit cigarette trade

In a pre-budget briefing, the Finance Minister Tito Mboweni suggested there was harsh action in the offing, saying those who flout the tax regime will be dealt with.
MPs pass motion to dissolve Parliament
MPs pass motion to dissolve Parliament

The dissolution is a technicality and does not affect Parliament from concluding unfinished business when it is due to rise on 20 March.
