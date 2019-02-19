19 February 2019 1:05 AM

Guest: Tracy Norman, Singer/Songwriter Host: Sara-Jayne King, Late Nights Topic: The Profile: Tracy Norman Tracy Norman is a Cape Town-based singer/songwriter who is quickly becoming a respected musician in the local live music scene. Her songs are a thoughtful reflection of the beauty and struggle of life as well as the issues facing our society. She writes from the heart and her lyrics are honest and real.