Guest: Tracy Norman, Singer/Songwriter Host: Sara-Jayne King, Late Nights Topic: The Profile: Tracy Norman Tracy Norman is a Cape Town-based singer/songwriter who is quickly becoming a respected musician in the local live music scene. Her songs are a thoughtful reflection of the beauty and struggle of life as well as the issues facing our society. She writes from the heart and her lyrics are honest and real.
