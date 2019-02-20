20 February 2019 1:05 AM

Guest: Alanna Joy, Singer/Songwriter - Cape Town Host: Linzi Bourhill, Late Nights Topic: Profile: Alanna Joy Alanna Joy is a 22-year-old singer/songwriter from Cape Town. With stunning vocals and honest lyrics, she captures audiences with an Indie folk/pop/rock style. Accompanying herself with rhythmic guitar and often collaborating with different instrumentalists, Alanna has been performing around Cape Town for the last three years, playing venues such as The V&A Waterfront Amphitheatre, Cafe Roux and City Hall. In early 2018 she released her debut single 'Beautiful Nights' and received a great response from her fans as well as local radio play.