Guest: Linda Kaoma, Poet, Writer, Projects and Events Manager - Arts Sector Host: Linzi Bourhill, Late Nights Topic: Poetry Workshop Linda Kaoma is a poet, writer, projects and events manager in the arts. She is a Salzburg Global Seminars Fellow and a CNN-featured project manager with over eight years of experience in project and event management in the arts sector. In 2013, she performed in Amsterdam at the Afro Vibes Festival alongside Dutch poet Babs Gons, in a poetic production entitled Becoming Another, Becoming You. She was a panellist at the Open Book Festival in 2014 and 2017 and at the Franschhoek Literary Festival in 2015 and 2016. She’s also shared her work locally and in Austria, Ghana, and Kenya. Her work has been published on Unbranded Truth Online Magazine which she founded and edited, on Badilisha Poetry X-change, and in the Life Righting Collective website as well as in New Contrast. Contributing author to the Life Righting Collective’s This is how it is anthology.

Career advice: Your Time

24 February 2019 4:13 AM
South Africa competes in the World Ice Swimming Championships

23 February 2019 6:04 AM
Taking Care of the elderly during Holiday season

23 February 2019 5:47 AM
Is R 232 Million enough to retire in 2019?

23 February 2019 5:29 AM
Bitten by a Dog

23 February 2019 5:25 AM
Dog Bites and the law

23 February 2019 4:51 AM
Useful Technology during load-shedding and Day Zero

23 February 2019 4:40 AM
Cost of Valentine’s Day in the USA

23 February 2019 4:10 AM
The Economics of love

23 February 2019 3:58 AM
I love you.... I don't have to like you

23 February 2019 3:48 AM
EWN Headlines
Renowned Jazz musician Dorothy Masuka dies
Renowned Jazz musician Dorothy Masuka dies

Fellow veterans have described Masuka's passing as a devastating loss and lauded the legendary musician for her talent.

Nigeria counting votes in presidential election dogged by delays
Nigeria counting votes in presidential election dogged by delays

Senior Independent National Electoral Commission official Festus Okoye said the commission had extended hours in polling stations that had experienced delays.

Maimane: 'Use your vote to fire the govt that has been stealing from you'
Maimane: 'Use your vote to fire the govt that has been stealing from you'

Speaking to scores of blue-clad supporters at a packed rand stadium, DA leader Mmusi Maimane said the country’s liberators have failed them.

