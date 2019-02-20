20 February 2019 11:50 PM

Guest: Linda Kaoma, Poet, Writer, Projects and Events Manager - Arts Sector Host: Linzi Bourhill, Late Nights Topic: Poetry Workshop Linda Kaoma is a poet, writer, projects and events manager in the arts. She is a Salzburg Global Seminars Fellow and a CNN-featured project manager with over eight years of experience in project and event management in the arts sector. In 2013, she performed in Amsterdam at the Afro Vibes Festival alongside Dutch poet Babs Gons, in a poetic production entitled Becoming Another, Becoming You. She was a panellist at the Open Book Festival in 2014 and 2017 and at the Franschhoek Literary Festival in 2015 and 2016. She’s also shared her work locally and in Austria, Ghana, and Kenya. Her work has been published on Unbranded Truth Online Magazine which she founded and edited, on Badilisha Poetry X-change, and in the Life Righting Collective website as well as in New Contrast. Contributing author to the Life Righting Collective’s This is how it is anthology.