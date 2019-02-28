CapeTalk Podcast

The Fringe: Sparkle reacts to latest R Kelly Sex Scandal


Guests: Sparkle, a/k/a #VoiceOfReason, USA Host: Sara-Jayne King, Late Nights Topic: The Fringe: Sparkle reacts to latest R Kelly Sex Scandal At the start of her career US recording artist Sparkle - born Stephanie Edwards had been Kelly’s mentee and protegee, but after what she calls his controlling behavior had severed businesses ties with the singer. But the worst was yet to come. In the documentary Sparkle reveals that the 14-year-old victim of Kelly’s 2002 child pornography case was her own niece and... that she had introduced the pair. Tonight Sparkle joins us on the line from the US to give her reaction to the latest in the R Kelly sex abuse scandal and to talk about her latest single which pays tribute to the often voiceless survivors of abuse.

3 March 2019 6:05 AM
3 March 2019 5:52 AM
3 March 2019 5:38 AM
3 March 2019 5:06 AM
3 March 2019 5:01 AM
3 March 2019 4:00 AM
3 March 2019 2:50 AM
3 March 2019 2:18 AM
3 March 2019 1:36 AM
3 March 2019 1:18 AM
EWN Headlines
ANC wants stricter sentences for rapists and abusers
ANC wants stricter sentences for rapists and abusers

The party is calling for bail conditions to be tightened and harsher sentences in combating violence against women and children particularly in cases of sexual assault and domestic violence.
Ramaphosa meets Mswati III to talk bilateral relations
Ramaphosa meets Mswati III to talk bilateral relations

South Africa and eSwatini have strong relations, which were further cemented in 2004 with the formation of the joint bilateral commission for cooperation.
Mbalula denies bullying SABC: 'Independence of media can't mean ostracising ANC'
Mbalula denies bullying SABC: 'Independence of media can't mean ostracising ANC'

On Sunday morning, City Press reported that Fikile Mbalula met with SABC management about low election coverage of ANC rallies, specifically in the North West province.
