28 February 2019 12:06 AM

Guests: Sparkle, a/k/a #VoiceOfReason, USA Host: Sara-Jayne King, Late Nights Topic: The Fringe: Sparkle reacts to latest R Kelly Sex Scandal At the start of her career US recording artist Sparkle - born Stephanie Edwards had been Kelly’s mentee and protegee, but after what she calls his controlling behavior had severed businesses ties with the singer. But the worst was yet to come. In the documentary Sparkle reveals that the 14-year-old victim of Kelly’s 2002 child pornography case was her own niece and... that she had introduced the pair. Tonight Sparkle joins us on the line from the US to give her reaction to the latest in the R Kelly sex abuse scandal and to talk about her latest single which pays tribute to the often voiceless survivors of abuse.