CapeTalk Podcast

What our solar system will be like WITHOUT the Earth


Guest: Dr. Ifriky Tadadjeu (Musician and singer with a doctorate in Electrical Engineering with a specialty in space science and technology. Satellite systems engineering) Host: Keenan Williams, Overnight Live Topic: What our solar system will be like WITHOUT the Earth

Sick Leave should include mental health days

Sick Leave should include mental health days

6 March 2019 12:17 AM
Pocket money: From what age? How often? How much?

Pocket money: From what age? How often? How much?

5 March 2019 11:57 PM
Profile: Chef Lesego Semenya

Profile: Chef Lesego Semenya

5 March 2019 12:14 AM
The Help: Q & A with Dr Charl

The Help: Q & A with Dr Charl

4 March 2019 11:57 PM
The Key to unlocking your memory potential

The Key to unlocking your memory potential

3 March 2019 6:05 AM
Just Laundry Is Giving Away 40% Of Its Company To Its Customers

Just Laundry Is Giving Away 40% Of Its Company To Its Customers

3 March 2019 5:52 AM
Small Dorpie Review: Villiers Dorp

Small Dorpie Review: Villiers Dorp

3 March 2019 5:38 AM
Menstrual Heath Matters with Dignity Dreams

Menstrual Heath Matters with Dignity Dreams

3 March 2019 5:06 AM
Can Magicians reveal their Secrets

Can Magicians reveal their Secrets

3 March 2019 5:01 AM
Cape Town Christmas Bands

Cape Town Christmas Bands

3 March 2019 4:00 AM
Features
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler shares her expert advice on those things consumers really need insights on.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 56%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
EWN Headlines
About 100 Alex shacks razed to the ground following blaze
About 100 Alex shacks razed to the ground following blaze

The blaze broke out when a City Power pylon collapsed earlier bringing live overhead cables down with it.
Ill-treatment at PIC brings Mayisela to tears
Ill-treatment at PIC brings Mayisela to tears

Simphiwe Mayisela detailed other instances where he was unfairly treated and during his conclusion, he was unable to hold back the tears.
EFF accuses MPs of rejecting Winnie Madikizela-Mandela
EFF accuses MPs of rejecting Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

Party leader Julius Malema brought a motion calling on Parliament to throw its weight behind renaming Cape Town International Airport after her.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us