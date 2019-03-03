CapeTalk Podcast

What to do if your child is showing promising athletic potential


Guest: Chris Smith, Fitness Coach and Personal Trainer Host: An Wentzel, Overnight Live Topic: What to do if your child is showing promising athletic potential - securing them the best professional future

Profile: Brandon Lee Hunt

6 March 2019 1:46 AM
Sick Leave should include mental health days

6 March 2019 12:17 AM
Pocket money: From what age? How often? How much?

5 March 2019 11:57 PM
Profile: Chef Lesego Semenya

5 March 2019 12:14 AM
The Help: Q & A with Dr Charl

4 March 2019 11:57 PM
The Key to unlocking your memory potential

3 March 2019 6:05 AM
Just Laundry Is Giving Away 40% Of Its Company To Its Customers

3 March 2019 5:52 AM
Small Dorpie Review: Villiers Dorp

3 March 2019 5:38 AM
Menstrual Heath Matters with Dignity Dreams

3 March 2019 5:06 AM
Can Magicians reveal their Secrets

3 March 2019 5:01 AM
EWN Headlines
Eskom warns of high risk of load shedding for Wednesday
Eskom warns of high risk of load shedding for Wednesday

The parastatal says that electricity will only be cut as a last resort.
Boksburg mom seeks justice after attack by boyfriend leaves her with burns
Boksburg mom seeks justice after attack by boyfriend leaves her with burns

The case comes amid heightened focus on domestic violence in the country, with the recent assault of musician Babes Wodumo by her boyfriend.
Mashaba: Electricity pylon collapse should never have happened
Mashaba: Electricity pylon collapse should never have happened

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba says an investigation will now be launched to understand what caused a City Power pylon to collapse in Alexandra, setting shacks alight.
