Guest: Chef Lesego Semenya aka LesDaChef Host: Sara-Jayne King, Late Nights Topic: Profile: Chef Lesego Semenya Soweto-born chef Lesego Semenya, well known as LesDaChef, shares his journey from the corporate world to be a chef, and offers township cuisine with a twist in his debut cookbook Dijo: My Food, My Journey.
