Guest: Brandon Lee Hunt, Guitarist and Musician Host: Sara-Jayne King, Late Nights Topic: Profile: Brandon Lee Hunt Brandon Lee Hunt started playing the guitar at the age of nine & music runs through his veins – an inheritance passed from father to son. With over 20 years in the music industry, Brandon’s original music continues to grow from strength to strength, boasting a repertoire which has earned him both recognition and respect from prominent players in the industry such as International Reggae artist Linton Khwezi Johnson; the late Syd Kitchen; Jeremy Loops, Ard Matthews, Tresor, Farryl Purkiss and Mozambican hit-makers 340ml amongst many others, all of whom with which he has shared a stage.

Profile: Candice Thornton

8 March 2019 1:14 AM
The causes of burnout

8 March 2019 12:46 AM
The Help: The General Q & A about Sex

7 March 2019 11:37 PM
Profile: Sade Von S

7 March 2019 12:47 AM
Extra Bits: Dalin Oliver

7 March 2019 12:27 AM
The Help: Is there a secret to Happiness?

6 March 2019 11:33 PM
Sick Leave should include mental health days

6 March 2019 12:17 AM
Pocket money: From what age? How often? How much?

5 March 2019 11:57 PM
Profile: Chef Lesego Semenya

5 March 2019 12:14 AM
Features
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler shares her expert advice on those things consumers really need insights on.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
#WaterWatch
Cape dam levels drop to 56%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Events
AXE THE ACNE WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.
You’ve tried everything… from attacking your pores with all kinds of beauty products, to face masks that are supposed to magically...
Lunch with Pippa Hudson: Live Studio Audience
In 2017, SA woke to the shocking news that the Home Affairs Database had been hacked, leaking the details of around 30 million So...
EWN Headlines
Dept concerned about Glenview teachers’ no-show
Frustrated parents have been forced to fetch their children from the school earlier on Friday after classes were disrupted.
More evidence surfaces on Eskom’s unlawful pre-payment to Tegeta
The commission heard this week that normal procurement processes were ignored when Eskom processed the R659 million pre-payment contract with Tegeta.
Overwhelming support for Bo-Kaap heritage protection plan
Properties within this zone are more protected as additional development rules are set over and above the provisions of a base zoning.
