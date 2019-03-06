Guest: Brandon Lee Hunt, Guitarist and Musician Host: Sara-Jayne King, Late Nights Topic: Profile: Brandon Lee Hunt Brandon Lee Hunt started playing the guitar at the age of nine & music runs through his veins – an inheritance passed from father to son. With over 20 years in the music industry, Brandon’s original music continues to grow from strength to strength, boasting a repertoire which has earned him both recognition and respect from prominent players in the industry such as International Reggae artist Linton Khwezi Johnson; the late Syd Kitchen; Jeremy Loops, Ard Matthews, Tresor, Farryl Purkiss and Mozambican hit-makers 340ml amongst many others, all of whom with which he has shared a stage.
