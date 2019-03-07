Guest: Sade Von S, Vocalist Host: Sara-Jayne King, Late Nights Topic: Profile: Sade Von S Sade started singing at the age of 16 and went on to study music and dance. She made a name for herself by performing as a vocalist in the UAE and Spain. She has also endeared herself to Cape Town audiences while performing with well-known bands like Jabez and N2
