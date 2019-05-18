CapeTalk Podcast

Introducing cats and dogs


Guest: Tiffany Lee and Jenny Lee, Specialist Dog Trainers at Paws and Claws World Host: Mark Johnson, Overnight Live Topic: Introducing cats and dogs

Walking Dogs for a living

Walking Dogs for a living

18 May 2019 4:13 AM
Bonteheweul Athletics club making a difference in their community

Bonteheweul Athletics club making a difference in their community

18 May 2019 4:06 AM
Never underestimate the value you have in other people’s lives

Never underestimate the value you have in other people’s lives

18 May 2019 3:39 AM
Transforming your money personality and making cents of i

Transforming your money personality and making cents of i

18 May 2019 2:42 AM
Work Stress, poor sleep, high blood pressure a deadly trio

Work Stress, poor sleep, high blood pressure a deadly trio

18 May 2019 2:12 AM
Museum breaking a world record

Museum breaking a world record

18 May 2019 1:13 AM
Being more gender inclusive

Being more gender inclusive

18 May 2019 12:48 AM
When the teacher is the bully

When the teacher is the bully

18 May 2019 12:33 AM
Teaching children to practise mindfulness

Teaching children to practise mindfulness

12 May 2019 5:48 AM
Features
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 45.9%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News

All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
Events
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK

WE’RE TALIKING GOOD RESTORATIVE SLEEP, WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.
EWN Headlines
Kenyan ex-president Moi fined for land grabbing
Kenyan ex-president Moi fined for land grabbing

Judge Antony Ombwayo said there was ‘no iota of evidence’ that former president Daniel Arap Moi, now 94, legally owned the property he sold to a timber firm in 2007.
Denosa calls for complete overhaul of country’s nursing sector
Denosa calls for complete overhaul of country’s nursing sector

Academics and other healthcare organisations have also sounded the alarm around what they say is a looming crisis unless government steps in.

Charlotte Maxeke & Johannesburg hospitals face cancer drug shortages
Charlotte Maxeke & Johannesburg hospitals face cancer drug shortages

DA Gauteng health spokesperson Jack Bloom said he would seek answers from the Department of Health as soon as the provincial legislature reconvened on 22 May.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us