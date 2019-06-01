1 June 2019 4:34 AM

Guest: Kevin Koen, Botanical tour guide Host: Zain Johnson, Weekend Early Topic: Small Dorpie Review: Calitzdorp In the Klein Karoo, the land of ostriches, wildflowers, and birds, the land of majestic sandstone mountains cleft by spectacular ravines, of vineyards and orchards, lies elegant Calitzdorp. During the pioneering days hunting was good in the Klein Karoo and soon homesteads were built and by 1845 a community centre was established. The town enjoys a mild climate, especially in winter, and its mineral-rich spring waters are a great attraction.