Financing The Future: The Global Climate Divest-Invest Summit


Guest: David Le Paige, Coordiantor – Fossil free SA Host: Mpho Molotlegi, Weekend Early Topic: Financing The Future: The Global Climate Divest-Invest Summit

Tax season: Cashing in your provident fund

29 June 2019 5:35 AM
The art of having a conversation

29 June 2019 5:12 AM
Fynbos Foraging

29 June 2019 4:54 AM
Eerste River Singer Lauren Lee launches show at arts cape

29 June 2019 4:46 AM
The Politics of belonging in Post - Colonial Africa

29 June 2019 4:16 AM
A leader drives when everyone else is tired

29 June 2019 3:15 AM
Women and Money

29 June 2019 2:55 AM
Cape Town’s Recycling culture and what is the COCT’s vision to see a cleaner greener city?

29 June 2019 2:11 AM
Are the people in politics ‘qualified’ to be there?

29 June 2019 1:56 AM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
BIG dreams start SMALL! So whether you dream of starting your own business or saving for your dream holiday – this is your start!
EWN Headlines
Rand lifted by improved economic data, dollar dip
At 1643 GMT the rand was 0.4% firmer against the dollar at 14.1100 after earlier in the day touching its strongest level since 22 April.
Ndlovu Youth Choir couldn't be more excited after AGT performance
The choir made local headlines this week after their beautiful rendition of Vicky Sampson's song 'My African Dream',on the stage of the television show 'America's Got Talent'.
Parly to decide on Jiba, Mrwebi’s futures as advocates
President Cyril Ramaphosa dismissed the two advocates from the National Prosecuting Authority after an inquiry found them to be unfit for office.
