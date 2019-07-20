Guest: Mike – The Haze Club Enthusiast
Host: Mpho Molotlegi, Weekend Early
Topic: Dagga to Go: The Haze Club
The Haze Club, has been hailed as Uber for weed. This premium Cannabis Growing Service grows, cures and delivers your weed straight to your door. The dagga- to-go delivery found a simple solution for the not-so-simple process of cultivating cannabis.
