CapeTalk Podcast

Dagga to Go: The Haze Club


Guest: Mike – The Haze Club Enthusiast

Host: Mpho Molotlegi, Weekend Early

Topic: Dagga to Go: The Haze Club

The Haze Club, has been hailed as Uber for weed. This premium Cannabis Growing Service grows, cures and delivers your weed straight to your door. The dagga- to-go delivery found a simple solution for the not-so-simple process of cultivating cannabis.

EWN Headlines
Ramaphosa rebuked for misleading Parliament
Ramaphosa rebuked for misleading Parliament

Analysts said the damning report by the country's ombudswoman, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, could boost Ramaphosa's opponents within the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party, which is riven by in-fighting.
Trump says Johnson would do 'great job' as British PM
Trump says Johnson would do 'great job' as British PM

Johnson is tipped to replace Theresa May as prime minister next week, when the results of a postal ballot by the governing Conservative Party are revealed.
19 men suspected to be human trafficking victims rescued in Mondeo
19 men suspected to be human trafficking victims rescued in Mondeo

The Hawks said the victims, who were believed to be Ethiopian nationals, were rescued on Friday following a tip-off.
