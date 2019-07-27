CapeTalk Podcast

Skater girls needing help to compete in competition


Guest: Kirsten Poking, Entrant in the 2019 Vans Bowl Park Series Competition
Host: Keenan Williams, Overnight Live
Topic: Skater girls needing help to compete in competition

Leading when you're not in charge - Part 1

Leading when you're not in charge - Part 1

21 July 2019 3:47 PM
Leading when you're not in charge - Part 2

Leading when you're not in charge - Part 2

21 July 2019 3:47 PM
Western Cape Flower Season

Western Cape Flower Season

21 July 2019 5:46 AM
The Baby Box Project

The Baby Box Project

21 July 2019 5:30 AM
Are apps like the Face App training AI machines for future Facial Recognition tools?

Are apps like the Face App training AI machines for future Facial Recognition tools?

21 July 2019 5:08 AM
Come with me to paradise road: A story from the cape flats

Come with me to paradise road: A story from the cape flats

21 July 2019 4:54 AM
What the Proteas can learn from the New Zealand cricket team

What the Proteas can learn from the New Zealand cricket team

21 July 2019 4:22 AM
Walk-in practice in Bloemfontein

Walk-in practice in Bloemfontein

21 July 2019 2:46 AM
Dealing with your parents and their finances

Dealing with your parents and their finances

21 July 2019 2:16 AM
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Suzman Foundation calls for Mkhwebane's removal from office
Suzman Foundation calls for Mkhwebane’s removal from office

The call followed the Constitutional Court’s adverse findings against Mkhwebane, confirming a punitive costs order against her.
Sanef condemns intimidation against journalist Marianne Thamm
Sanef condemns intimidation against journalist Marianne Thamm

It’s understood that the Hawks and the police in KwaZulu-Natal were attempting to force the journalist to reveal her sources with a story relating to the appointment of a colonel.
Johnny Clegg remembered as a symbol of reconciliation
Johnny Clegg remembered as a symbol of reconciliation

Hundreds of people gathered at the Sandton Convention Centre to bid farewell to Johnny Clegg who passed away last week after battling pancreatic cancer.
