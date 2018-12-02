The Best of Weekend Breakfast

Conservation through the lens and microphone


Guest: Tim Neary | nature conservationist

Music Feature: The powerful impact of the late Jabu Khanyile

2 December 2018 1:57 PM
Gift guide for a sustainable festive season

2 December 2018 1:51 PM
Finance Feature: A check list on your personal finances

2 December 2018 1:45 PM
Car Feature: Country and road is the way to go

1 December 2018 12:32 PM
Parenting Feature: Festive season fun

1 December 2018 12:28 PM
Current Affairs Segment with Coconut Kelz: Eskom's stage 2 load shedding and the John Steenhuisen degree debacle

1 December 2018 12:09 PM
Health Feature: World Aids Day

1 December 2018 8:22 AM
Wellness Feature: Self-betrayal and how to combat it

25 November 2018 12:52 PM
Profile Interview: A life of theatre with actress, director and author Janice Honeyman

25 November 2018 12:50 PM
Features
State Capture Inquiry
Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
#WaterWatch
Winter rains see Cape dam levels rise to 70%. Find out more about how to save water.
EWN Headlines
Lawyers for listeriosis claimants aim to file class action suit in new year
This comes after a South Gauteng High Court granted Richard Spoor Attorneys the go ahead to sue Tiger Brands for damages and liability.
ANC in Tshwane lays complaint over DA MPL's alleged K-word message
ANC Tshwane regional chairperson Kgosi Maepa says they received the WhatsApp messages last week after the DA’s caucus meeting.
Moyane takes bid to get Sars job back to High Court
President Cyril Ramaphosa fired Moyane in October after accepting the recommendations of the Nugent Commission of Inquiry.
