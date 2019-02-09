Using the Internet to Self-Medicate.

Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive Health Solutions speaks about Cyberchondria – a condition characterized by fears that minor bodily or mental symptoms may indicate a serious illness, constant self-examination and self-diagnosis, and a preoccupation with one's body.
