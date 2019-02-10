The Best of Weekend Breakfast

Music with percy Mabunda


We consider the intersection of music and nationalist politics. Occasioned by musicians taking on the national anthem. Boom Shaka for instance remixed Nkosi Sikelela during the time South Africa was shaping itself into a new national identity. 

Wellness

Wellness

10 February 2019 9:44 AM
Weekend Breakfast Profile Interview

Weekend Breakfast Profile Interview

10 February 2019 9:14 AM
Movie Review

Movie Review

10 February 2019 8:06 AM
Personal Finance

Personal Finance

10 February 2019 7:42 AM
Nature Diary

Nature Diary

10 February 2019 7:28 AM
Fitness Feature

Fitness Feature

10 February 2019 7:26 AM
Book Feature

Book Feature

10 February 2019 5:05 AM
The Five love Languages of Childhood

The Five love Languages of Childhood

9 February 2019 8:38 AM
Where to celebrate Chinese and Korean New Year

Where to celebrate Chinese and Korean New Year

9 February 2019 8:10 AM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 60.5. Find out more about how to save water.
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
Win
Back to Office with CapeTalk and Makro
Back to Office with CapeTalk and Makro

If you’re a start-up, small business or entrepreneur, we want to give you a R25 000 office makeover.
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back! Play online to enter now!
Events
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg

On 24 February, Zolani from Freshlyground will be taking to the stage as part of Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented...
Bottomless Coffee Band at Backsberg
Bottomless Coffee Band at Backsberg

Enjoy a glass of wine while taking in a performance by Bottomless Coffee at Backsberg's 10th annual Picnic Concerts presented by C...
Beatenberg at Backsberg
Beatenberg at Backsberg

Beatenberg takes to the stage as part of Backsberg's 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by CapeTalk - fun for the whole family!
Shortstraw at Backsberg
Shortstraw at Backsberg

You don't want to miss Shortstraw at the 10th annual Backsberg Picnic Concerts presented by CapeTalk. Enjoy a glass of wine and gr...
EWN Headlines
SA's tough choice: Land redistribution or mining investment?
SA's tough choice: Land redistribution or mining investment?

Last year, rating agency Moody's said in a research note that "uncertainty over how (land reform) will be achieved continues to limit near-term investment."
DR Congo Ebola death toll passes 500: health ministry
DR Congo Ebola death toll passes 500: health ministry

Health Minister Oly Ilunga Kalenga said that, for the first time, a vaccination programme had protected 76,425 people and prevented "thousands" of deaths.
Three killed in UN helicopter crash in disputed region
Three killed in UN helicopter crash in disputed region

The MI-8 helicopter was carrying Ethiopian troops from Kadugli in Sudan to Abyei, which has been contested since South Sudan gained independence in 2011.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us