Weekend Breakfast Profile: Ihashi Elimhlophe

3 March 2019 9:44 AM

Ihashi Elimhlophe was a household name in South African maskandi traditional Zulu music. Leader Bheki Ngcobo, the brains behind the group, first recorded in 1986. He has never looked back since. In 1976 Bheki Ngcobo left his small village of KwaBiyela in KwaZulu-Natal for Johannesburg, in search of opportunities in the big city of gold.