As the World salt awareness week comes to an end, Lee Kasumba speaks to Dr. Fundile Nyathi, CEO of Proactive Health Solutions about how salt in your diet can play a contribution factor of high blood can possibly be. Dr Nyathi also highlighted the importance of cutting down on their salt intake.
Does salt intake worsen high blood pressure?
