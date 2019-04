PROFILE INTERVIEW: MI CASA

14 April 2019 9:21 AM

Phemelo Motane is joined live in studio by one of South Africa’s most loved bands. Five times SAMA recipients; MTV Africa Music Awards ‘Artist of the Year’, ‘Best Group’ and ‘Song of the Year, and No. 1 most played song in Africa for 13 weeks running for their song ‘Jika’, to name but a few of their accomplishments…Micasa