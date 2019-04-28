The Best of Weekend Breakfast

Sustainable living: Who should you vote for if this is your concern?


Phemelo Motene chats to Jackie May, owner of Twyg on political parties and climate change. Who should you vote for if this is your concern?

Wellness: Gratitude

Wellness: Gratitude

28 April 2019 9:45 AM
Profile Interview - Aubrey Poo

Profile Interview - Aubrey Poo

28 April 2019 9:22 AM
PERSONAL FINANCE: SELL IN MAY THEN GO AWAY?

PERSONAL FINANCE: SELL IN MAY THEN GO AWAY?

28 April 2019 7:47 AM
AFRICA REPORT:

AFRICA REPORT:

28 April 2019 7:42 AM
NATURE DIARY: AWARENESS ON MARINE MAMMAL STRANDING NETWORKS

28 April 2019 7:39 AM

NATURE DIARY: AWARENESS ON MARINE MAMMAL STRANDING NETWORKS

28 April 2019 7:39 AM
The future of voting

The future of voting

27 April 2019 9:50 AM
TODAY IN HISTORY: THE HISTORY OF BATSWANA

TODAY IN HISTORY: THE HISTORY OF BATSWANA

27 April 2019 9:33 AM
Parenting Feature: What parents can do to foster high EQ in their children

27 April 2019 8:47 AM

Parenting Feature: What parents can do to foster high EQ in their children

27 April 2019 8:47 AM
FOOD FEATURE: Eat-Ting Author, about why we serving tourists such bad food?

27 April 2019 8:37 AM

FOOD FEATURE: Eat-Ting Author, about why we serving tourists such bad food?

27 April 2019 8:37 AM
Features
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News

All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
EWN Headlines
Lesufi opens online applications for 2020
Lesufi opens online applications for 2020

Lesufi has announced that applications for the 2020 academic year for grade 1 and 8 will open at 8 am on 13 May and close at midnight on 15 July.

Ramaphosa uses Freedom Day speech to highlight water crisis in Makhanda
Ramaphosa uses Freedom Day speech to highlight water crisis in Makhanda

Gift of the Givers distributed 120,000 litres of water for free after the event, as its almost two-month long R22-million intervention draws to a close.

Rescuers rush to help as serious flooding starts in cyclone-hit Mozambique
Rescuers rush to help as serious flooding starts in cyclone-hit Mozambique

The storm slammed in to the province of Cabo Delgado on Thursday, killing five people, and has since then pounded an area prone to floods and landslides with rain.
