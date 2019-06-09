The Best of Weekend Breakfast

Submit your TAX return Anyway


Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner SARS presented its plan this week for the forthcoming tax season. Interestingly, the dates for submission have been changed from the normal deadlines. Filing season opens for submissions on the 1st August. If you ?le online, then you can do so from the 1st July. According to SARS, you do not have to ?le a return if your total taxable income is not more than R500 000.

Weekend Breakfast Profile interview with Nduduzo Makhathini

Weekend Breakfast Profile interview with Nduduzo Makhathini

9 June 2019 9:31 AM
Sustainable Living - How Self Care is Sustainable?

Sustainable Living - How Self Care is Sustainable?

9 June 2019 8:36 AM
Nature Diary - World Oceans Day

Nature Diary - World Oceans Day

9 June 2019 8:03 AM
2019 Comrades Marathon Top Contender Profiles

2019 Comrades Marathon Top Contender Profiles

9 June 2019 7:59 AM
Biome testing

Biome testing

8 June 2019 9:51 AM
Today in History

Today in History

8 June 2019 9:13 AM
Current Affairs

Current Affairs

8 June 2019 9:12 AM
PARENTING FEATURE

PARENTING FEATURE

8 June 2019 9:10 AM
FOOD FEATURE

FOOD FEATURE

8 June 2019 9:09 AM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
CapeTalk Music Survey
CapeTalk Music Survey

Complete the survey, tell us which music you can’t get enough of, and you could win a R2000 Makro Voucher.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite

Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
Events
Talking Pigmentation with Renewal Institute
Talking Pigmentation with Renewal Institute

On Thursday 13 June, we're talking pigmentation with Pippa Hudson & Sin Renewal. Find out how you could be part of our studio audi...
EWN Headlines
Chechen women go places with female-only taxi service
Chechen women go places with female-only taxi service

At the wheel of a white sedan bearing the bright purple logo "Mekhkari", the name of the service launched this spring, the 49-year-old taxi driver explains the appeal of women drivers in the conservative region.
Lotto results: Saturday, 8 June 2019
Lotto results: Saturday, 8 June 2019

EWN brings you the winning Lotto results. Were you a winner?
2 suspects arrested over Paarl farm attack last month
2 suspects arrested over Paarl farm attack last month

Police had been involved in a high-speed chase with a driver of a bakkie in the area, however, the driver soon gave in and stopped near the R44.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us