Weekend Breakfast Profile interview with Nduduzo Makhathini


Nduduzo Makhathini, musician Every generation has its own leading lights. For the current generation of South African young jazz musicians, pianist, composer, educator and thinker Nduduzo Makhathini stands as a key torchbearer. It’s useful to note the refreshing virtuosity with which the 37 years old jazzman articulates a decidedly spiritual vision of the world with the piano, and his compositional clarity. Makhathini plays with a bright lyricism and a full sound pallet that gives him a markedly wide melodic vocabulary. His music is as open as it is invigorating. Makhathini’s interests in conversation with unseen realms cuts through deeply in his artistic practice. Birds singing and the sweet taste of water from an ancient well, that is where the healing invocations of award winning jazz pianist Nduduzo Makhathini come from. Makhathini hails from Pietermaritzburg, along South Africa’s east coast. The backdrop to his childhood was the caress of the hills in Mgungundlovu

Sustainable Living - How Self Care is Sustainable?

9 June 2019 8:36 AM
Submit your TAX return Anyway

9 June 2019 8:11 AM
Nature Diary - World Oceans Day

9 June 2019 8:03 AM
2019 Comrades Marathon Top Contender Profiles

9 June 2019 7:59 AM
Biome testing

8 June 2019 9:51 AM
Today in History

8 June 2019 9:13 AM
Current Affairs

8 June 2019 9:12 AM
PARENTING FEATURE

8 June 2019 9:10 AM
FOOD FEATURE

8 June 2019 9:09 AM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
CapeTalk Music Survey
Complete the survey, tell us which music you can’t get enough of, and you could win a R2000 Makro Voucher.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
Talking Pigmentation with Renewal Institute
On Thursday 13 June, we're talking pigmentation with Pippa Hudson & Sin Renewal. Find out how you could be part of our studio audi...
Chechen women go places with female-only taxi service
At the wheel of a white sedan bearing the bright purple logo "Mekhkari", the name of the service launched this spring, the 49-year-old taxi driver explains the appeal of women drivers in the conservative region.
Lotto results: Saturday, 8 June 2019
EWN brings you the winning Lotto results. Were you a winner?
2 suspects arrested over Paarl farm attack last month
Police had been involved in a high-speed chase with a driver of a bakkie in the area, however, the driver soon gave in and stopped near the R44.

