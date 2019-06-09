Weekend Breakfast Profile interview with Nduduzo Makhathini

9 June 2019 9:31 AM

Nduduzo Makhathini, musician Every generation has its own leading lights. For the current generation of South African young jazz musicians, pianist, composer, educator and thinker Nduduzo Makhathini stands as a key torchbearer. It’s useful to note the refreshing virtuosity with which the 37 years old jazzman articulates a decidedly spiritual vision of the world with the piano, and his compositional clarity. Makhathini plays with a bright lyricism and a full sound pallet that gives him a markedly wide melodic vocabulary. His music is as open as it is invigorating. Makhathini’s interests in conversation with unseen realms cuts through deeply in his artistic practice. Birds singing and the sweet taste of water from an ancient well, that is where the healing invocations of award winning jazz pianist Nduduzo Makhathini come from. Makhathini hails from Pietermaritzburg, along South Africa’s east coast. The backdrop to his childhood was the caress of the hills in Mgungundlovu