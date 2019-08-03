Today in History

Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to Dumisani Hlophe, Political Analyst & Founder the Kunjalo Center for Development Research (KCDR) about the 27th of July 1992 when Nelson Mandela said a general strike will go ahead to protest for the removal of South African President F. W. de Klerk.
