The Best of Weekend Breakfast

Health Feature


Refiloe speaks to Dr, Fundile Nyathi, CEO of Proactive Health Solutions on what implications does the current Investigations in to the Alleged Racial Profiling and Abuse of Healthcare Practitioners by Medical Schemes Administrators has for consumers. 

Today in History

Today in History

3 August 2019 9:33 AM
Parenting Feature

Parenting Feature

3 August 2019 8:52 AM
Car Feature

Car Feature

3 August 2019 8:02 AM
Today in History

Today in History

3 August 2019 6:41 AM
CURRENT AFFAIRS WITH JOHN VLISMAS

CURRENT AFFAIRS WITH JOHN VLISMAS

27 July 2019 8:28 AM
Health Feature :Fertility

Health Feature :Fertility

27 July 2019 7:51 AM
David Katz shares tips ahead of MTN Walk the Talk with 702 Sunday

David Katz shares tips ahead of MTN Walk the Talk with 702 Sunday

23 July 2019 12:57 PM
The Power of Ageing

The Power of Ageing

21 July 2019 9:57 AM
Weekend Breakfast Profile

Weekend Breakfast Profile

21 July 2019 9:25 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
District Six land claimants ‘hopeful’ restitution plan will now be drafted
District Six land claimants ‘hopeful’ restitution plan will now be drafted

On Friday, the Land Claims Court found former Rural Development and Land Reform Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane did not comply with a court order to come up with a proper plan for restitution in the area.
Health Dept doesn’t keep records of practitioners or their race, inquiry told
Health Dept doesn’t keep records of practitioners or their race, inquiry told

The department’s deputy director-general Dr Anban Pillay appeared before the Section 59 inquiry into allegations of racial profiling in Centurion.

Peter Moyo’s lawyers got High Court ruling wrong, says Old Mutual
Peter Moyo’s lawyers got High Court ruling wrong, says Old Mutual

This after the company first suspended Moyo citing conflict of interest, which the High Court in Johannesburg ruled on Tuesday was unlawful.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us