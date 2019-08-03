Health Feature

Refiloe speaks to Dr, Fundile Nyathi, CEO of Proactive Health Solutions on what implications does the current Investigations in to the Alleged Racial Profiling and Abuse of Healthcare Practitioners by Medical Schemes Administrators has for consumers.
