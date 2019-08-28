The Best of Weekend Breakfast

Getting to know Dulcie September


Gushwell and Mamello Mosiana from Open Secretes looks in to the life and legacy of the anti-apartheid activist Dulcie September who remains the only high ranking activist who died in exile, following  their podcast series about the murder of Dulcie’s life “They Killed Dulcie”.

#BlameNoMore campaign takes on culture of victim blaming

28 August 2019 1:21 PM
JP Sebastian Film Enthusiast

25 August 2019 9:52 AM
Profiling Senamile Masango

25 August 2019 9:44 AM
How to accept the end of a marriage/relationship

25 August 2019 9:42 AM
Africa Report

25 August 2019 7:44 AM
Top Tips for Running with your Kids

25 August 2019 6:47 AM
Juggling parenting with a healthy lifestyle

24 August 2019 9:58 AM
Impact of Aarto demerit system to motorists

24 August 2019 7:45 AM
Discussing Endometriosis

24 August 2019 7:28 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
Thandi Ndlovu to be honoured with special provincial official funeral
Ndlovu died after a head-on collision in Rustenburg, in the North West Province, last weekend.

Magashule had service providers settle people’s debt, Zondo Inquiry hears
Former Free State MEC Mxolisi Dukwana presented the trail of evidence at the public hearings in Parktown on Wednesday.
SABC relying on goodwill of service providers to get by - CEO
The SABC said its dire financial situation worsened during the 2018/19 financial year and the corporation ended with a cash balance of only R72 million in the bank.

