Lee Kasumba speaks to Mr Active and Franck Deroche from Four Seasons Hotel, The Westcliff looking ahead to the Sixth Annual “Run For Hope” which will take place at The Four Seasons Hotel, Westcliff, on the 8 September and once again sponsoring the annual Run for Hope charity event in support of the Childhood Cancer Foundation.
Fitness: Run For Hope
