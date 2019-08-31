The Future of Content Production

Lee Kasumba and Editor at large at My Broadband, Jan Vermeulen discusses the recent trend of A list celebrities shifting towards producing content for their own YouTube channels instead of the traditional way of selling content to established networks.
