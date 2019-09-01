Lee Kasumba and Nature conservationist, Tim Neary looks at the impact the burning of forest has on nature and civilians living near forests following news that the Amazon is currently burning. Tim also takes a look at what Spring day really means in nature
Nature: Impact of Forrest burning
