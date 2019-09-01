The Best of Weekend Breakfast

Profiling Mmabatho Mokiti


Lee Kasumba speaks to Founder of Mathemaniacs & Dream Girls SA, Mmabatho Mokiti about her passion in youth development & education and on how to inspire young people to go in to the career of teaching.  

 

The Music Corner: Looking at the music Kamasi Washington

1 September 2019 9:59 AM
Africa Report

1 September 2019 8:40 AM
Costs you don’t think off when buying a car.

1 September 2019 7:41 AM
Nature: Impact of Forrest burning

1 September 2019 7:12 AM
Fitness: Green Outdoor Gyms

1 September 2019 6:39 AM
BOOKS FEATURE:

31 August 2019 9:59 AM
The Future of Content Production

31 August 2019 9:38 AM
Tips on spotting a good property to fix up

31 August 2019 9:20 AM
Happening in the Arts: The Mother of all Eating at POPArt Theatre

31 August 2019 9:12 AM
Features
#54and1 = 54 Countries. One Future.
Those developments shaping inclusive growth and shared futures in the 4th Industrial Revolution - brought to you by Standard Bank.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
Environment, poverty, corruption on agenda for pope's Africa trip
He will spend most of the 4-10 September trip in Mozambique and Madagascar and briefly visit Mauritius at the end.
Precious Moloi-Motsepe elected as UCT chancellor
Doctor Moloi-Motsepe will take up the position from the first of January next year.
In post-Bashir Sudan, change comes in many guises
Now the barbershop he works in is seeing an influx of young men coming for modern hairstyles that would have incurred the same punishment under the now-ousted and jailed Sudanese leader Omar al-Bashir.
