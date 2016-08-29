The Market Theatre and the Windybrow Theatre in association with Handspring Puppet Company present UBU and the Truth Commission and Africa had the pleasure of speaking to play director William Kentridge. Revived in celebration of 20 years of democracy in South Africa, the production has been touring internationally for the past 3 years. It has now returned to South Africa for a limited season from 25 August – 11 September
