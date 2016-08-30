My Weekend Read

: Anxiety for Beginners by Eleanor Morgan offers a vivid insight into the crippling impact of anxiety disorder, a condition that is often invisible and frequently misunderstood. At its heart, a book about acceptance, as Morgan discovers the ways in which people can live a life that is not just manageable but enjoyable, learning to accept anxiety as part of who we are rather than spending a life fighting and being ashamed of it
