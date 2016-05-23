Listo reported on the White House shooting where the Secret Service has shot an armed man outside the White House. He also reported on Donald Trump’s list of possible Supreme Court picks.
US Report with Listo Fisher
|
12 May 2019 8:18 AM
|
12 May 2019 8:15 AM
|
AFRICA REPORT WITH THE HOST OF AFRICA STATE OF MIND PODCAST SERIES: LEE KASUMBA
|
12 May 2019 7:43 AM
|
12 May 2019 7:24 AM
|
12 May 2019 6:47 AM
|
11 May 2019 9:50 AM
|
11 May 2019 9:24 AM
|
11 May 2019 9:03 AM
|
11 May 2019 8:46 AM
|
11 May 2019 8:18 AM