Sam spoke to the CEO for the Centre for Communication Impact, Bronwyn Pearce about the International AIDS Conference which is the premier gathering for those working in the field of HIV, as well as policy makers, persons living with HIV and other individuals committed to ending the pandemic. It is a chance to assess where we are, evaluate recent scientific developments and lessons learnt, and collectively chart a course forward
