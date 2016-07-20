Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse

: Paul spoke about the Rule of 72. He looked at how it can be used to improve our understanding of how inflation affects the value of our money into the future. 72 is a magical number in the financial world. It can be used in a very easy way to establish values in the future with extraordinary accuracy
